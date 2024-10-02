BRIGHTON TWP. ― The second-annual Forest Fantasy Fundraiser returns Oct. 30 to The Lodge at Bradys Run Park.

The gala, which runs from 5-9 p.m., begins with a tour of the Native Tree Nursery and Forest Education Center adjacent to the lodge. This facility, which is being constructed with funding from the Environmental Mitigation Community Fund, will be in operation by spring to enrich Beaver County’s residents with the knowledge and skills required to regenerate new patches of forest in their communities.

Fundraiser attendees can enjoy a cider tasting by local brewers A Few Bad Apples , and try their luck at winning raffle items.

A seasonal feast is included, with speakers sharing positive news about local forests and the developing environmental movement that is taking place in western Pennsylvania.

Back by popular demand as the musical entertainment is The Wolf Tones bluegrass band.

Tickets cost $60 at ReforestOurFuture.org/events .

Reforest Our Future has set a goal of raising $25,000 to support community engagements and forest restoration initiatives in Beaver County and beyond.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Bringing live music, food and cider, Forest Fantasy Fundraiser returns to Bradys Run Lodge