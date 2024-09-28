WPIAL Golf Individual Championship Preview: Several Beaver Valley golfers eye WPIAL gold

The 2024 WPIAL Golf Individual Championship Tournaments come to a close next week with championship rounds teeing off Monday through Wednesday. Sixteen golfers from the boys and girls sides will be vying for WPIAL gold and a spot in the PIAA Golf Championships on Oct. 21.

To qualify for the PIAA Championships, golfers must score 100 or lower in the round. The top 14 scores in boys 3A, top 18 scores in boys 2A, top seven scores in girls 3A and top nine scores in girls 2A will qualify.

Now let's take a look at the field of golfers from across the Beaver Valley that will be competing in the WPIAL Championship rounds next week.

Girls Class 2A Championship Sept. 30 at. Butler County Country Club

Jillian Dinsmore, Beaver Area

Dinsmore qualified in the championship rounds finishing tied for 14th place carding a 101.

Emma Mrkonja, Central Valley

Mrkonja qualifies after finishing eighth out of 17 golfers at Willowbrook Country Club last Monday in the first round shooting a 93.

Makenna Kamnikar, Quaker Valley

Kamnikar finished in sixth place carding a 92 in the opening round of the WPIAL Individual Championships.

Girls Class 3A Championship Sept. 30 at Butler Country Club

Savanna Stile, Blackhawk

Stile is back in the WPIAL Individual Championships this time representing Blackhawk after qualifying a season ago while attending Lincoln Park. Last year, Stile qualified for the PIAA Championships finishing with a 101 in the finals. This year, the junior finished tied for 14th qualifying with a score of 93.

Liv DeGori, Moon Area

DeGori returns to the WPIAL Championships for the second consecutive season. Last year as a freshman, DeGori carded a 92 in 2023. This season, DeGori finished tied for eighth place qualifying with a score of 84.

Angelina Schild, Moon Area

Schild is the third Beaver Valley golfer to qualify for the second straight season in the girl's 3A bracket. Last year, Schild shot an 83 finishing in sixth place and qualifying for the PIAA Individual Championships. This year, Schild qualified for the finals carding an 89.

More: New section, no problem as Moon Area's dominant season paving way for postseason run

Boy’s Class 3A Championship Oct. 1 at Oakmont Country Club

Nico Ward, West Allegheny

Ward is one of three West Allegheny golfers to qualify for the WPIAL Championships carding a 78 finishing tied for 10th place.

Gavin Swanson, West Allegheny

Swanson finished tied for 22nd last week qualifying him for the WPIAL Championships finishing with an 81.

Levi Vaughn, West Allegheny

In his freshman season, Vaughn is headed to the WPIAL Individual Championships as he finished tied for 26th carding an 82 while also shooting the second-lowest score on the front nine carding a 37.

Boy’s Class 2A Championship Oct. 2 at Sewickley Heights Country Club

Tyler Guevara, Beaver County Christian School

Guevara finished tied for 12th place in the first round qualifying him for the individual championships carding a 79 this past Monday.

Jordan Keller, Ellwood City

Keller qualifies in a loaded field of Beaver Valley golfers competing in the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Championships as he finished tied for eighth place shooting six over par carding a 78.

Jonah Schollaert, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

Schollaert qualifies for the WPIAL Individual Championships for the second straight year after the junior carded a 78 finishing tied for eighth place. Last year, Schollaert finished in third place carding a 73 and qualified for the PIAA Individual Championships.

Ethan Dai, Quaker Valley

Dai is back in the WPIAL Individual Championships after ending his first round tied for second place carding a 74. The senior finished with the lowest score on the back nine in a field of 75 golfers carding a 36. Dai will look to claim WPIAL gold this season after finishing just two strokes behind the top finisher in 2023.

Nolan Wagoner, Quaker Valley

Wagoner is the second Quaker golfer that has qualified for his second straight WPIAL Championship as the senior finished tied for 23rd carding an 83. In 2023, Wagoner finished 23rd in the WPIAL Championships shooting an 85.

Severin Harmon, Sewickley Academy

Harmon is one of two golfers from Sewickley Academy to qualify for the WPIAL Individual Championships. Harmon finished tied for eighth place with Keller and Schollaert shooting a 78 in the first round. Harmon competed in last season’s finals shooting an 83 finishing tied for ninth place.

Kran Kad, Sewickley Academy

Kad qualifies for his second consecutive WPIAL Individual Championship tied for 14th shooting an 81. Last year, Kad competed in the finals as a junior shooting an 82 finishing in 20th place.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: WPIAL Golf Individual Championship Preview: Several Beaver Valley golfers eye WPIAL gold