The Story Behind Beaux: A Day-to-Night LGBTQIA+ Destination in San Francisco's Castro District

In San Francisco's vibrant Castro district, a place exists where daylight fun transitions seamlessly into dazzling nights, offering a sanctuary of inclusivity and entertainment for the LGBTQIA+ community. Beaux, a versatile nightlife venue that has become a cornerstone in the community since its opening in October 2013, was born out of a deep love for the community it serves. The Beaux ownership group, with their rich backgrounds in the hospitality and beverage industry, envisioned a space that could reflect the diverse spirit of the Castro while providing a unique blend of experiences under one roof.





The inspiration for Beaux was profoundly rooted in the Castro's legacy as a historic epicenter of LGBTQIA+ culture and nightlife. "We wanted to create a space in the Castro district that resonated with the vibrant energy and inclusivity the area is known for," the team explains. Having spent years cultivating their skills in various bars and restaurants, they felt a natural progression toward establishing a venue that could embody their passion for the community and the craft of hospitality.





Beaux stands out in the San Francisco nightlife scene by offering a dynamic range of atmospheres throughout the day and night. During the day, it functions as a chic craft cocktail lounge, inviting patrons to unwind with a carefully curated menu of beverages. As the sun sets, the venue transforms into a pulsating nightclub, complete with dance parties, DJs, and captivating drag performances.





At the heart of Beaux's offerings is the signature drink, the "Beauxtox," a refreshing concoction of cucumber vodka, elderflower liqueur, fresh lemon, and coconut water. It's a drink that captures the essence of Beaux—refreshing, stylish, and irresistibly appealing. Weekly events like Mic-Drop Karaoke Mondays, Stripped Tuesdays, and Pan Dulce Latin Night Wednesdays further illustrate the venue's commitment to providing varied entertainment that keeps patrons coming back night after night.

The name 'Beaux' itself is a nod to the venue's ethos, derived from the French word for boyfriends, beautiful, and handsome. It was selected for its cheeky, chic, and timeless appeal, reflecting the inclusive and celebratory nature of the space. It's a place where beauty is not just in appearances but in the connections forged within its walls.





One of the most cherished aspects of running Beaux is hearing from customers who have found love and companionship there. They can recount numerous stories of couples who met at the venue, with some even tying the knot in its vibrant atmosphere. "It's incredibly rewarding to know that Beaux has been a significant part of so many personal journeys," they share, highlighting the emotional connections that have become a hallmark of the Beaux experience.

The sense of community and belonging that Beaux fosters is palpable. Regulars and newcomers alike are drawn to the venue not just for its entertainment offerings but for the welcoming environment it cultivates. The venue's events, such as the Drag Race Viewing Party Fridays and Big Top Saturdays featuring stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race, offer a space for celebration, expression, and a shared love for entertainment that transcends the ordinary.





Beaux's journey from conception to becoming a beloved staple of the Castro district is a story of passion, community, and a commitment to creating a space where everyone can feel at home. For co-owners Joshua Cook, Matthew Mello, and Alexis Lucero, Beaux is more than a business—it's a living, breathing entity that celebrates diversity and love in all its forms. As Beaux continues to evolve, its core mission remains unchanged: to be a place where the community can come together, celebrate, and create lasting memories.





Beaux

📍 Location: San Francisco, CA

📆 Founded: 2013

👤 Co-Owners: Joshua Cook, Matthew Mello, Alexis Lucero

✨ What Makes It Different: Versatile day-to-night atmosphere and inclusive community events