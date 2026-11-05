Merryville receives lifesaving AED donation

Special to the Beauregard News

Acadian Ambulance recently met with Merryville leaders this week to support the community and enhance access to lifesaving emergency medical equipment.

Operations Supervisors Cody Leckelt and Carl Gautreaux attended the Merryville City Council meeting to present an Automated External Defibrillator ( AED ), which will be placed at Merryville City Hall to provide access to lifesaving equipment in the event of an emergency.

The AED was accepted by Mayor Fred Walker, Police Chief Cindy Brister, and members of the City Council, who expressed their appreciation for Acadian Ambulance’s continued support of rural communities.

“Supporting rural communities and helping ensure lifesaving equipment is readily available is an important part of what we do,” Gautreaux said. “We’re proud to partner with the city of Merryville and provide equipment that can make a critical difference when every second counts.”

An AED is a user-friendly device that helps restore a normal heart rhythm during sudden cardiac arrest. Equipped with clear, step-by-step instructions, AEDs give communities a vital lifesaving tool during the critical minutes before EMS arrives. Using CPR and an AED together significantly improves survival outcomes.