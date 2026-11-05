Impromptu Players mix up the holidays with high-energy ‘Christmas gumbo’ of a comedy

By Ashlyn Little

The Impromptu Players are shaking up the holiday season with a different kind of Christmas comedy beginning this Friday.

The play, titled “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)”, promises to take audiences on a rollercoaster ride through beloved Christmas classics, worldly holiday traditions, and more. Written by Michael Carleton, James Fitzgerald and John K. Alvarez, the production is directed by Maria Sanchez and assistant directed by Scott Hollis.

“I wanted to do something different this year,” Sanchez said. “Something audiences wouldn’t expect and might not have ever seen before.”

The show opens with a narrator reading the introduction to Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” However, the cast quickly rebels, complaining they are tired of performing the same old show year after year. From that moment, the adventure begins.

The performance rapidly shifts from “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” to “It’s a Wonderful Life,” blending everyone’s seasonal favorites into a single, high-energy production.

Sanchez describes the fast-paced show as watching snippets of all your holiday favorites as if you made a “Christmas gumbo.” Packed into a tight two-hour runtime, the upbeat play is designed to fulfill all your holiday entertainment needs.

While the original script was written for three men, the Impromptu Players adapted the show by casting one man and two women. Because the story relies on rapid transitions and relentless prop changes, Sanchez said the backstage crew is just as vital as the actors.

“The most rewarding part for me has been watching the three actors find the feel for their characters and figure out how to shift from one character to another very quickly,” Sanchez said. “And it’s been fun watching the stagehands in the back orchestrate where each prop needs to be to make the front action go smoothly — and they’ve done a wonderful job at it.”

In fact, the crew does more than just move furniture.

“There’s no way we could do this play without the stagehands in the back because there are so many rapid changes,” Sanchez added. “If we didn’t have the stagehands back there, all of it would have to be sitting on the stage and the stage would be a mess and it would distract from the action. The stagehands actually become part of the action throughout the play — they add a whole other layer to the comedy.”

Ultimately, Sanchez hopes the show brings some perspective to a stressful time of year.

“I hope audiences are able to relax and have a good laugh and realize that there are a lot of things about the holidays that we take more seriously than we should,” she said. “This play is a look at a lot of the secular things we do for the holidays that tend to be joyous and fun, and I hope the audience will see the lighthearted attitude, but be able to prepare themselves for the true spiritual aspect, which is what Christmas is really about.”

With a cast of only three, team chemistry is crucial. Sanchez said the actors must know each other well enough to lean on and support one another if someone fumbles a line.

A veteran of five Impromptu Player productions — most recently appearing as Pearl in “Foolish Fishgirls and the Pearl” — Meghan Daigle, who plays Milo, fell in love with the theater’s community environment a year ago. She describes the show as resembling a “Saturday Night Live” skit show. Her character, Milo, is an exaggerated, peppy version of herself, ready to dive headfirst into the holiday spirit.

“The most fun is getting to do all the characters in each skit within the play,” Daigle said. “The show is the holiday season in a nutshell, and it’s nice that we’re doing it right before Thanksgiving too because we also get to do the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the play, which kicks off the Christmas season.”

Alejandro Pabón, who plays Alex), joined the Impromptu Players this year to find a rewarding way to spend his evenings after work. He appeared alongside Daigle in “Foolish Fishgirls, “and his character in this production serves as a rigid traditionalist who acts as a foil to Milo’s trendy enthusiasm.“

He likes doing things a certain way, he’s a pretty rigid guy and doesn’t like too much change and doesn’t like to adjust to new Christmas fads,” Pabón said. “He’s kind of resistant to new trendy ideas and gets annoyed they’re trying to take away his most favorite Christmas tradition.”

Though Alex eventually warms up to new traditions, Pabón says memorizing the massive volume of lines for a three-person show has been a challenge.

“We’ve had to schedule extra rehearsals with the cast and crew so we can get more practice in,” he noted, adding that the environment makes it worth it. “It’s a lot less like work than what I initially thought it would be like; it’s a lot more like hanging out with your friends and having something to do on the side.”

Shanika Maxey, who plays Maxina, said that although she has performed in church plays before, this is her first time on the Impromptu Players stage. She auditioned to push herself outside of her comfort zone. Her character, Maxina, acts as the “go with the flow” anchor that balances out the trio.

Maxey credits her castmates for creating a warm atmosphere and even helping watch her daughter during rehearsals.“This play has made me have fun again, this is something I needed to do and something I wanted to do,” Maxey said. “I say the community should come out to support and see a great play in a small community. Oftentimes we miss the small things because we’re trying to go to the big theaters, and we miss the shows in our own community.”

Keeping the machine running backstage is the crew: Kaley Pabón, Aubree Gardiner, Jed Heffington, Van Soileau, and Kooper Gardiner. Kaley Pabón, who also pulls double duty with a few spoken lines on stage, notes that managing the constant costume changes is a massive part of the crew’s nightly hustle.

Audiences will have five opportunities to catch the show between Nov. 6-11 at the Wooten Theatre, 102 East First St. in DeRidder). Tickets can be purchased online at impromptuplayers.com, by calling 337-221-8543, or directly at the box office on the day of the show.

To add to the festive spirit, Sanchez encourages attendees to come dressed in their favorite Christmas movie character costumes, holiday sweatshirts or festive gear. Concessions — including nachos, hot dogs, popcorn, candy, and soft drinks — will be available. A handmade, crocheted Christmas afghan will also be raffled off during the final performance on Nov. 14 to benefit the theater.