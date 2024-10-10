Open in App
    • Beauregard News

    National School Lunch Week spotlights connection between healthy eating, academic success

    By beauregarddailynews,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OS0h4_0w1iM1yJ00

    Special to the Beauregard News

    Beauregard Parish will recognize National School Lunch Week on Oct. 14-18 to celebrate the benefits of the National School Lunch Program feeding over 30 million school children each day.

    The week is sponsored annually by the School Nutrition Association. This year the theme is: School Lunch Pirates: Find Your Treasure!

    National School Lunch Week emphasizes the healthy foods that are offered daily in school cafeterias across the country. School nutrition guidelines require that fruits and vegetables are served with more whole grains, lean protein, and low-fat dairy.

    “National School Lunch Week is a time for us to educate our students and community about the benefits of our school lunch program,” said Terrie Smith, School Food
    Services Director. “School lunches are healthier than ever, with more nutritious foods that help provide the energy that students need to sustain them through the school day.”

    Each day, the eleven cafeterias in Beauregard schools serve an average of 1,500 breakfasts and 3,200 lunches. A typical workday for School Food Service technicians begins at 6 a.m. They cook breakfast and begin lunch items, serve breakfast, clean up, and continue cooking and preparations for lunch.

    There has been a trend in the food-service sector to move school lunches toward pre-packaged meals, explained Smith. However, in Beauregard Parish, School Food Service staff still prepare meals in house. “Most of our daily menu items are cooked from scratch each day,” Smith said. “Our School Food Service technicians take pride in what they prepare and serve to our students and staff.”

    USDA research shows that students who participate in school lunch programs have better nutritional intake than those who do not. Eating healthy meals at school correlates with higher test scores and lower absenteeism, according to some reports.

    “Studies show that healthy eating habits are foundational to helping students meet the rigors of the school day,” Smith said. “Students who eat well-balanced meals are more productive in class because they are better able to concentrate on their work.”

    The federally-funded National School Lunch Program provides nutritionally balanced, healthy meals to students each school day. The program, which has been serving
    the nation’s children for over 50 years, requires schools to meet federal nutritional standards that promote better general health for students.

    For the 2024-2025 school year, the Beauregard Parish school system has qualified for the USDA Community Eligibility Provision allowing for students in Beauregard Parish public schools to receive breakfasts and lunches at no cost to all enrolled students.

    “The School Food Service program in Beauregard Parish is an important part of the school day,” Smith said. “We strive to meet both the nutritional and educational needs of our students by serving healthy breakfasts and lunches.”

