Beaumont’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you’ve got a good driving record and like staying on the move, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Republic Services

Republic Services Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a residential collection truck on a set route, handling waste pickup for local customers. You’ll use your Class B CDL with air brakes and get access to strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESPP, and PTO.

Employer: Pulido Transport LP

Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,200 – $2,250 per week (mix of mileage and hourly pay)

Family-owned tanker carrier offering $0.65–$0.75 per mile, $30/hr for local work with overtime, plus bonuses, 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO. Best fit if you have tanker + hazmat endorsements, TWIC, and solid experience.

Employer: Texas Bed Company

Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Part-time/Full-time (30–40 hrs/week)

Part-time/Full-time (30–40 hrs/week) Pay: $13.00 per hour

Local in-person delivery role moving mattresses and furniture to homes and businesses. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license, clean record, and the ability to lift heavy items; they’ll work around school schedules when possible.

Employer: Cintas

Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: Base pay + commission + bonuses (amount not listed)

Drive a Cintas truck on a set route, delivering and picking up uniforms and facility products while growing existing accounts. Highlights include a 4-day workweek for most routes, no nights or weekends, a 10-week paid training program, and full benefits with 401(k) match and ESOP.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, routes, and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.