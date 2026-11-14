Beaumont’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like early mornings, pets, or helping people with their money. Here are a few standout roles hiring now.

Employer: PepsiCo (Frito-Lay)

PepsiCo (Frito-Lay) Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.80/hour

Schedule: Variable days, 2 days off/week, start 3–5 a.m., done when stores are finished

You’ll stock and organize popular snack brands like Lay’s and Doritos in local stores. This is a fast-paced, physical job with on-the-job training, mileage reimbursement for using your own car, and full-time benefits with room to grow.

Employer: Petco

Location: 4175 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, TX 77706

Type: Part-time, in-store

Start Rate: $12.00/hour

Perfect if you love animals and people. You’ll help pet parents find the right food and supplies, care for in-store animals, run the register, and keep the store clean and stocked in a fun, fast-paced setting with chances to learn about pet care and grow your skills.

Employer: Rave Financial

Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Likely full-time (not stated; check listing)

Likely (not stated; check listing) Pay: Not listed

Great fit if you enjoy customer service and are curious about banking. You’ll handle member transactions (like payments and cash exchanges), answer questions about credit union products, and help spot fraud, all while building strong relationship and money-handling skills.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or other openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.