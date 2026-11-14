Beaumont has some solid front desk and office roles open right now, from medical reception to classic office admin. Good fits if you like staying organized, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Alliance Engineers & Project Consultants, LLC

Alliance Engineers & Project Consultants, LLC Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Part-time (listing notes Full-Time or Part Time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm , in-office)

Part-time (listing notes , in-office) Salary: Not listed

Reception plus classic office work: greeting visitors, answering phones, handling mail, supplies, filing, scanning, and helping the operations and project teams. Great if you’re organized, friendly, and like being the go-to person who keeps the office on track.

Employer: Endoscopy Center of Southeast Texas

Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time (no less than 40 hours/week)

Full-time (no less than 40 hours/week) Salary: $17.00/hour

Medical office front desk role where you welcome patients, answer phones, and use Microsoft Office to handle daily tasks. Comes with health, vision, life insurance, 401(k), FSA/HSA, paid time off, and an employee assistance program.

Employer: Not listed (ER setting in Beaumont)

Not listed (ER setting in Beaumont) Location: Beaumont, TX 77708

Type: PRN and Full-time options

PRN and Full-time options Salary: $13.00 – $18.00/hour

Front desk in an emergency room: greeting patients, registering them, checking insurance, collecting co-pays, and handling calls, mail, and records. Offers PRN (as-needed) shifts or full-time (three 12-hour shifts/week) with day and night shift flexibility; BLS certification is preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and duties can be flexible once you talk with the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.