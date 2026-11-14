Beaumont’s industrial side is busy right now, especially around energy and infrastructure. If you’re an engineer or like hands-on field work, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Location: Beaumont, TX (petrochemical complex)

(petrochemical complex) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead the risk-based inspection program for fixed equipment, analyze inspection results, and support capital projects. Good fit if you have a BS in Mechanical/Materials/Corrosion Engineering and 5+ years of mechanical integrity experience in a petrochemical plant.

Employer: ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own advanced process control (APC) and base-layer controls, from PID tuning to model predictive control and real-time optimization. Best for a Chemical Engineer with 10+ years in refining/chemical processes and strong APC/DMC/RTO experience.

Employer: ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support and improve reliability of pumps, turbines, compressors, extruders, and more across refinery and chemical units. Ideal if you have a BS in Mechanical Engineering and 10+ years working with rotating equipment in petrochemical facilities.

Employer: Raba Kistner, Inc.

Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level field role helping operate and maintain geotechnical drilling equipment, collect soil samples, and prepare boring logs. Requires a high school diploma/GED, valid driver’s license, and comfort working outdoors in all weather with regular lifting up to 50 lbs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.