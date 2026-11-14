Beaumont’s building and grounds jobs are steady right now, with options from hands-on outdoor work to supervising cleaning crews. Here are a few solid picks if you like staying active and keeping spaces in shape.

Employer: CBRE

Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Support maintenance for small buildings and office spaces while riding with a coworker in a 16-foot box truck or van. Good fit if you’re handy with tools, can lift 50+ lbs, and want steady daytime hours with a large, global company.

Employer: ABM Industries Inc.

Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly pay – exact rate set based on experience and location

Lead janitorial crews, handle staff scheduling, inspections, and client communication, and jump in to help clean when needed. Comes with 401(k) with company match and access to a full benefits package through ABM.

Employer: County of Riverside – Facilities Management

Location: Beaumont (listed as Beaumont, TX on posting)

Type: Temporary

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on outdoor role doing mowing, planting, trimming, and general grounds upkeep, sometimes using light trucks and power equipment. Great if you’ve got 6+ months of grounds or landscaping experience and want steady daytime hours, even if just for a season.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.