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Beaumont
📅 $4–$6 family movie night at Jefferson Theatre Nov. 20
2 days ago
📅 Family movie night: The Nightmare Before Christmas is playing at the Jefferson Theatre on Friday, November 20, 2026.
- Location: Jefferson Theatre, 345 Fannin, Beaumont, TX 77701
- Doors open: 6 p.m.
- Movie starts: 7 p.m.
- Tickets: Kids under 12 – $4, Adults – $6
- Seating: General admission
- Extras: Concessions will be available
Classic Movie Nights at the Jefferson Theatre are supported by ExxonMobil. Grab the family, arrive a little early for good seats, and enjoy a classic on the big screen downtown.
More Info: Calendar • Movie Night – The Nightmare Before Chri...
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