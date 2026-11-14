📅 Family movie night: The Nightmare Before Christmas is playing at the Jefferson Theatre on Friday, November 20, 2026.

Location: Jefferson Theatre, 345 Fannin, Beaumont, TX 77701

Jefferson Theatre, Doors open: 6 p.m.

Movie starts: 7 p.m.

Tickets: Kids under 12 – $4 , Adults – $6

, Seating: General admission

General admission Extras: Concessions will be available

Classic Movie Nights at the Jefferson Theatre are supported by ExxonMobil. Grab the family, arrive a little early for good seats, and enjoy a classic on the big screen downtown.