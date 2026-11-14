📅 Phonics game time for little ones at Elmo Willard Library

Bring your PreK or kindergarten kiddo to Elmo Willard Library, 3590 East Lucas, Beaumont, TX 77708, for “Silly Sounds” on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 4:30 PM.

A certified early childhood teacher, Ms. Bekah, will lead fun phonemic awareness and phonics games designed just for young learners.

This is a nice way to help your child build early reading skills in a playful setting. Just show up at the library at the event time with your child and be ready to join in the games.