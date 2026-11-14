Beaumont’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big hospital systems and specialty clinics hiring across many roles. If you’re in medical care or support, there are several solid full-time options open right now.

Employer: HMG Healthcare / HealthMark Rehabilitation

HMG Healthcare / HealthMark Rehabilitation Location: Beaumont, TX (Summer Place, 2485 S Major Dr)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in-house at a skilled nursing facility, treating both long-term residents and short-term rehab patients with a full rehab team and modern equipment. Texas COTA license required; geriatric rehab experience is a plus.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

CHRISTUS Health Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7 AM – 7 PM

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping hospital patients with daily needs, vitals, and basic care under RN/MD direction. Great fit if you have BLS and want hospital experience on a busy MedSurg unit.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

CHRISTUS Health Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7 AM – 7 PM

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the MedSurgical A role, but on a trauma-focused MedSurg floor. You’ll support nurses with bathing, mobility, vitals, and wound care tasks in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health (CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth)

CHRISTUS Health (CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth) Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

ED role at a 370-bed acute care and trauma center with 52K annual ED volume, 58 hours/day physician coverage, and 37 hours/day NP/PA coverage. You’ll work with Meditech EMR in a regional hub hospital with stroke and heart failure certifications.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a Beaumont facility)

CompHealth (recruiting for a Beaumont facility) Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth notes 26 weeks off per year + full benefits)

Cardiac-heavy anesthesia role with a 1:6 at-home call rotation, large team support (8 anesthesiologists, 25 CRNAs), and a wide case mix (ortho, OB, neuro, CV, and more). Strong option if you want major OR volume plus significant time off.

Employer: Diana Health

Location: Beaumont, TX (with L&D at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outpatient women’s health role with a modern, team-based practice (OBGYNs, CNMs, WHNPs, LCSWs, RD). Offers competitive pay, relocation help, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid parental leave, CME days + funding, and paid malpractice with tail coverage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.