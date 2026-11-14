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🏥 Beaumont, TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Roles Open Now
Beaumont’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big hospital systems and specialty clinics hiring across many roles. If you’re in medical care or support, there are several solid full-time options open right now.
Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant (COTA) – Summer Place
- Employer: HMG Healthcare / HealthMark Rehabilitation
- Location: Beaumont, TX (Summer Place, 2485 S Major Dr)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in-house at a skilled nursing facility, treating both long-term residents and short-term rehab patients with a full rehab team and modern equipment. Texas COTA license required; geriatric rehab experience is a plus.
Patient Care Technician – Acute MedSurgical A
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 7 AM – 7 PM
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role helping hospital patients with daily needs, vitals, and basic care under RN/MD direction. Great fit if you have BLS and want hospital experience on a busy MedSurg unit.
Patient Care Technician – Acute Trauma MedSurg
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 7 AM – 7 PM
- Salary: Not listed
Similar to the MedSurgical A role, but on a trauma-focused MedSurg floor. You’ll support nurses with bathing, mobility, vitals, and wound care tasks in a fast-paced setting.
Emergency Medicine – Physician
- Employer: CHRISTUS Health (CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth)
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
ED role at a 370-bed acute care and trauma center with 52K annual ED volume, 58 hours/day physician coverage, and 37 hours/day NP/PA coverage. You’ll work with Meditech EMR in a regional hub hospital with stroke and heart failure certifications.
Physician – Anesthesiology (Cardiac-Focused)
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a Beaumont facility)
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- Type: Full-time, W2
- Salary: Not listed (CompHealth notes 26 weeks off per year + full benefits)
Cardiac-heavy anesthesia role with a 1:6 at-home call rotation, large team support (8 anesthesiologists, 25 CRNAs), and a wide case mix (ortho, OB, neuro, CV, and more). Strong option if you want major OR volume plus significant time off.
Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner (WHNP) – Full-Time
- Employer: Diana Health
- Location: Beaumont, TX (with L&D at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Outpatient women’s health role with a modern, team-based practice (OBGYNs, CNMs, WHNPs, LCSWs, RD). Offers competitive pay, relocation help, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid parental leave, CME days + funding, and paid malpractice with tail coverage.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many employers are flexible for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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