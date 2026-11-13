Beaumont’s auto parts scene is busy, and that means steady work for safe, friendly drivers. If you like being on the road but want to be home every day, these local routes are worth a look.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local commercial customers. No CDL required, but you’ll need a valid driver’s license, basic auto parts knowledge, and the ability to lift and load merchandise. Great if you want flexible hours and like mixing customer service with driving.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the part-time role, but with a full-time, flexible schedule (mornings, nights, weekends, and some overtime). You’ll handle safe deliveries, returns, and basic vehicle checks while helping customers with parts and simple installs. Good fit if you want steady hours and room to grow in an essential industry.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (comes with a benefits package)

Run a set city route, delivering parts between O’Reilly stores and the distribution center. You’ll keep a route manifest, secure the vehicle and fuel card, and report any delays or issues. Offers paid time off, 401(k) with contributions from day one, stock purchase plan, and health benefits, plus extra points if you speak Spanish.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.