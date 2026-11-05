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Beaumont

Beaumont Housing Authority shares 2027 PHADA scholarships

3 days ago
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High school seniors in Beaumont who are in Public Housing or Section 8 through a PHADA member housing authority and have at least a 3.0 GPA can apply for the 2027 PHADA Scholarship Program, which offers three scholarships totaling $20,000: $10,000 Stephen J. Bollinger Memorial Scholarship, $5,000 Civil Rights and Social Justice Scholarship, and $5,000 Nan McKay Pathway to Achievement Scholarship. Seniors must be graduating, get a recommendation from their housing authority, and submit all required documents by January 22, 2027. Learn more and apply here: https://www.phada.org/Scholarship

This content is adapted from materials provided by Beaumont Housing Authority

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