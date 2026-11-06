🚧 Beaumont, TX Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Openings

Beaumont’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid pay for folks who know their way around tools, metal, and machines. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: metalforms (part of TransTech Group)

metalforms (part of TransTech Group) Location: Beaumont, TX / Houston, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-end fabrication work on pressure equipment and heat exchangers along the Gulf Coast. This role is for very experienced welders (about 10+ years) who can pass advanced tests and want strong benefits like health, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Pay: $45.00 – $50.00 per hour, about 40–45 hours/week

Plant/facility mechanic role with a focus on pumps, engines, and gas compressors. Good fit if you’re strong at troubleshooting, preventive maintenance, and have some millwright skills like alignment and precision measuring.

Employer: Custom Fabrication

Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00 – $32.00 per hour , about 40–50 hours/week

, about Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, retirement plan

Hands-on shop role turning blueprints into real steel structures. Great if you like layout, fit-up, and working closely with welders using MIG, TIG, and flux-core in a fabrication environment.

Employer: CRDN

Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Temporary (2 days)

Pay: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour

Short-term gig helping clean, pack, label, and move household items. Good quick cash if you have reliable transportation, can lift 40–50 lbs, and are free both days.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local shops often keep good resumes on file for the next opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.