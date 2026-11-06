🐱 Sweet Beaumont Kittens Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes

Beaumont has some very sweet kittens hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All are young Domestic Shorthair cats waiting at the Humane Society Of Southeast Texas.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $159

Shelter: Humane Society Of Southeast Texas

Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX Phone: (409) 833-0504

Chompette is a tiny gray/blue baby who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Chompette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $159

Shelter: Humane Society Of Southeast Texas

Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX Phone: (409) 833-0504

Littlefoot is a sleek all-black baby boy. He’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about life in a real home with people who will love him.

👉 Meet Littlefoot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption Fee: $159

Shelter: Humane Society Of Southeast Texas

Location: Beaumont, TX

Beaumont, TX Phone: (409) 833-0504

Ducky is a cream/ivory baby girl with a soft look and a fresh start ahead of her. She’s ready for a gentle home where she can grow into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Ducky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Beaumont area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to the Humane Society Of Southeast Texas at (409) 833-0504 or visit their website to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.