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Beaumont

🐱 Sweet Beaumont Kittens Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes

8 days ago

Beaumont has some very sweet kittens hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All are young Domestic Shorthair cats waiting at the Humane Society Of Southeast Texas.

Chompette

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JdJcI_1GoOocoQ00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Blue
  • Adoption Fee: $159
  • Shelter: Humane Society Of Southeast Texas
  • Location: Beaumont, TX
  • Phone: (409) 833-0504

Chompette is a tiny gray/blue baby who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Chompette and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Littlefoot

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black (all)
  • Adoption Fee: $159
  • Shelter: Humane Society Of Southeast Texas
  • Location: Beaumont, TX
  • Phone: (409) 833-0504

Littlefoot is a sleek all-black baby boy. He’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about life in a real home with people who will love him.

👉 Meet Littlefoot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Ducky

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Cream/Ivory
  • Adoption Fee: $159
  • Shelter: Humane Society Of Southeast Texas
  • Location: Beaumont, TX
  • Phone: (409) 833-0504

Ducky is a cream/ivory baby girl with a soft look and a fresh start ahead of her. She’s ready for a gentle home where she can grow into a confident adult cat.

👉 Meet Ducky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Beaumont area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to the Humane Society Of Southeast Texas at (409) 833-0504 or visit their website to start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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