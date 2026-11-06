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🐱 Sweet Beaumont Kittens Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Beaumont has some very sweet kittens hoping for a cozy home to call their own. All are young Domestic Shorthair cats waiting at the Humane Society Of Southeast Texas.
Chompette
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $159
- Shelter: Humane Society Of Southeast Texas
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- Phone: (409) 833-0504
Chompette is a tiny gray/blue baby who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Chompette and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Littlefoot
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $159
- Shelter: Humane Society Of Southeast Texas
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- Phone: (409) 833-0504
Littlefoot is a sleek all-black baby boy. He’s young, curious, and ready to learn all about life in a real home with people who will love him.
👉 Meet Littlefoot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ducky
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption Fee: $159
- Shelter: Humane Society Of Southeast Texas
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- Phone: (409) 833-0504
Ducky is a cream/ivory baby girl with a soft look and a fresh start ahead of her. She’s ready for a gentle home where she can grow into a confident adult cat.
👉 Meet Ducky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Beaumont area and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please reach out to the Humane Society Of Southeast Texas at (409) 833-0504 or visit their website to start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.