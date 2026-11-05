🤝 Beaumont, TX Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Beaumont has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles are hands-on, people-focused, and all full-time.

Employer: Sevita (ResCare Community Living)

Sevita (ResCare Community Living) Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay and full benefits for full-time)

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community. You’ll help with daily care, personal goals like budgeting and exercise, and community activities, with PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with 3% match, and training included.

Employer: Garth House

Location: Beaumont, TX (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Conduct trauma-informed interviews with children involved in protective and law enforcement cases. This role fits someone with a bachelor’s degree, strong communication skills, and experience with kids; it comes with 401(k) match, health insurance, HSA, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and professional development support.

Employer: Best Hospice Care of Texas

Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide spiritual and emotional support to hospice patients and their families. Ideal if you have ministry or chaplaincy experience and want to walk with people through end-of-life, grief, and bereavement as part of a close-knit care team.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your resume lands near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.