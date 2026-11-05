🏥 Beaumont, TX Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings Now Hiring

Beaumont’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new clinics and hospitals adding staff. If you’re in medicine or rehab and want solid benefits and stability, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Diana Health (with Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital )

Diana Health (with ) Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time, hospitalist (shift-based)

Salary: Competitive base compensation (no RVU requirements; exact amount not listed)

Inpatient-only OB/GYN role with no clinic duties and no RVU pressure. You’ll cover at least 7 in-house 24-hour L&D shifts per month, back up 24/7 CNM coverage, and focus on high-acuity obstetrics and urgent gyn surgery with strong team and admin support.

Employer: Diana Health

Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time, outpatient + call

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Full-scope outpatient OB/GYN with multiple surgery venues and a collaborative OB/CNM model. Expect more days off than a typical practice, manageable call backing up 24/7 CNM hospitalists, plus CME allowance, 401(k) with match, paid parental leave, and strong support staff.

Employer: PAM Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Beaumont

Location: Beaumont, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Inpatient rehab OT role working with chronically and critically ill patients in a large, multi-hospital system. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, tuition assistance, and CE opportunities, plus a mix of direct patient care and program development.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Beaumont don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.