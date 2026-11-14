Beaumont neighbors are giving away a few handy free items this week. If you have a pool or a yard project, these might be perfect for you.

Item: Above ground pool ladder

Condition: Free pool ladder (no extra details given)

Location: Oak Valley Greens, Beaumont, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple listing for a free pool ladder that can be used with an above ground pool. Helpful if you need a replacement ladder or are setting up a used pool.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Oak tree / oak wood

Condition: Free; you can either uproot and replant, or cut for wood

Location: Seneca West, Beaumont, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster is offering an oak tree for free. You can uproot the tree and plant it in your backyard, or cut the tree and use the oak wood. Great for someone who wants a mature tree or needs wood for projects.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Beaumont tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.