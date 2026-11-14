The Friends Bookstore at the Beaumont Library District will hold its first monthly Bag Sale on Saturday, November 14, from 9:30 AM to 2:00 PM, where visitors can fill a bag with books and view seven Christmas Opportunity Drawing baskets. The baskets include three kids’ book baskets, a cozy book tote with candles and hot cocoa, and three adult baskets with baking items, Christmas decor, holiday dishes, a diffuser, puzzles, candy, and more, with drawing tickets priced at 3 for $1. The Opportunity Drawing will be held on Saturday, December 19.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of the Beaumont Library District