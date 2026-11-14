Beaufort’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in auto and B2B sales. If you like talking with people and don’t mind working for commission, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Kimball Midwest Location: Beaufort, SC (field-based, hybrid style)

(field-based, hybrid style) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$95,000+ first year (uncapped commission)

National MRO distributor with 100+ years in business. You’ll manage a local territory, build relationships, cold call, demo products, and grow your book of business. Comes with uncapped commission, medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), and deferred comp.

Employer: Stokes Toyota Beaufort

Location: Beaufort, SC

Type: Full-time

Sign-on: Up to $6,000, depending on experience

New management and a busy dealership looking for driven sales people—no experience needed. You’ll greet customers on the lot, help them find the right vehicle, and guide them through the sales process. Offers career growth, employee discounts, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, disability, life, 401(k), paid vacation).

Employer: Stokes Toyota Beaufort

Location: Beaufort, SC

Type: Full-time

Sign-on: $6,000 for the right candidates

Ideal if you’re fluent in English and Spanish and enjoy helping people. Similar duties to the standard Sales Consultant role, but you’ll support Spanish-speaking customers as well. Includes paid training, strong advancement opportunities, and the same full benefits and discounts.

If something here feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—save the link and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.