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🛒 Beaufort, SC Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Openings
Beaufort’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like talking with people and staying on your feet. Here are a few local roles worth a look this week.
Service Greeter (Spanish Speaking a Plus)
- Employer: Stokes Toyota Beaufort
- Location: Beaufort, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Family-owned dealership with 50+ years in the auto business. You’ll welcome service customers, help with simple paperwork, and keep visits smooth and friendly. Spanish is a big plus, and they offer 401k, vacation, health and dental insurance, and a stable work environment.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: Beaufort/Port Royal, SC (845 Robert Smalls Pkwy)
- Type: Part-time (flexible shifts: days, evenings, overnights, weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
Busy convenience store role where you’ll run the register, help customers, and keep the store looking sharp. Perks include weekly pay, bonus potential, medical/vision/dental, 401k with company match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training. Good fit if you like fast-paced work and want room to grow.
If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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