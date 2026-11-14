Beaufort neighbors are sharing some helpful free deals this week. Here are a few you can check out around town.

Item: Queen size box spring & frame

Condition: Great condition (as stated by the poster)

Location: Shell Point, Beaufort, SC

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice setup if you need a bed base for a guest room or to upgrade your own. Queen size is a common mattress size, so this could be an easy swap if you already have a mattress.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Event: Neighborhood yard sale (likely a mix of low-cost and possibly some free items)

Date & Time: November 21st at 8:00 AM

Location: 20 Shallowford Downs, Christine Place, Beaufort, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

Yard sales are great spots to find cheap or free items like books, kids’ clothes, small furniture, and household goods. Go early for the best selection, and don’t be shy to ask if anything is being given away at the end.

👉 See this event on nextdoor.com

Note on Firewood Listing

There is a firewood logs post in Royal Pines, Beaufort, SC on nextdoor.com. The title says “for sale”, and the description only mentions a stack of cut firewood logs, ready for pickup. Because it is listed as for sale, it may not be a free item. You can still check the post if you’re interested:

👉 See this listing on nextdoor.com

Free items and low-cost deals in Beaufort tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and confirm it’s still available.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.