🚧 Beaufort SC Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Beaufort’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay for folks who like hands-on work. If you’ve got skills in tools, paint, or repairs, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Shoreline Property Investments, LLC.

Shoreline Property Investments, LLC. Location: Beaufort, SC (in person)

(in person) Type: Other

Other Pay: $25.00 – $30.00 per hour

Help fix up local houses so they’re ready to rent, resell, or rent-to-own. Great fit if you’ve done construction, handyman, or remodeling work and are comfortable with plumbing, carpentry, basic electrical, and reading blueprints.

Employer: Amentum

Location: Beaufort, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $28.12 per hour

Remove corrosion and paint, then refinish government and military equipment using spray guns, blast booths, and respirator gear. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, and more, and prefers experience in auto body or military equipment painting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the full posting shows options you might not expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.