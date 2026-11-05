Former Tayloe Elementary campus offered for sale

The Beaufort County Board of Education is offering the former John C. Tayloe Elementary School campus at 910 Tarboro Street, Washington, NC 27889 for purchase, consisting of about 19.8 acres of land with all buildings and parking lots, sold “AS IS.” Written bids may be submitted any time before 2026-11-18, with the highest bid becoming the opening offer in a statutory upset bid process that may repeat until no higher qualifying bids are received; the high bidder must deposit 5% of the total bid in cash or certified funds, and the buyer must pay for deed preparation, revenue stamps, and all closing costs. The Board may reject any and all offers at any time. More information: https://www.beaufort.k12.nc.us

This content is adapted from materials provided by Beaufort County Schools, NC