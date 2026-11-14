🚨 Injury crash on Hwy 77 and Elm Rd, investigation ongoing

On November 12, 2026 around 10:20 pm, a two-vehicle injury crash happened at Hwy 77 and Elm Rd.

A red 2014 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 53-year-old Nichole Seibolt of Fairbury, was going south on Hwy 77 when it hit a white 2018 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 67-year-old Denise Miller, which had crossed Hwy 77.

Beatrice Rural Fire and Rescue, Beatrice Fire and Rescue, and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Miller, Seibolt, and a passenger from Seibolt’s vehicle were taken by ground ambulance to Beatrice Community Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Airbags deployed in both vehicles. Miller and Seibolt’s passenger are believed to have been using seat belts. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected.

The investigation is ongoing by the Gage County Sheriff’s Office.