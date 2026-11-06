Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Beatrice

🐱 Adoptable Cats in Beatrice — Your New Friend Is Waiting

8 days ago

Beatrice has some wonderful cats looking for loving homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, take a look at these adoptable kitties at Beatrice Humane Society.

Peppa

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Black & white / tuxedo
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
  • Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Peppa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Jobin

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
  • Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Jobin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Young Zelda

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly black
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
  • Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Young Zelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Dromar

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
  • Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Dromar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Goldie

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange or red (mostly)
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
  • Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Goldie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Jaws

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black & white / tuxedo
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
  • Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Jaws and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Sweetie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNbI5_1GoNCcWt00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown or chocolate
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
  • Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Sweetie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Kosher

  • Breed: Siamese
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly black
  • Adoption fee: $125
  • Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
  • Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Kosher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Pickles

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly white
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
  • Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Pickles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Gherkins

  • Breed: Siamese
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: White
  • Adoption fee: $125
  • Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
  • Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Gherkins and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Dill

  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly white
  • Adoption fee: $125
  • Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
  • Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Dill and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats catches your eye, please call Beatrice Humane Society at (402) 228-9100 to ask about a visit or start an adoption application online.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources
emoji_like
1

Comments