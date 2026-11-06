🐱 Adoptable Cats in Beatrice — Your New Friend Is Waiting

Beatrice has some wonderful cats looking for loving homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, take a look at these adoptable kitties at Beatrice Humane Society.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society

Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Peppa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society

Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Jobin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society

Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Young Zelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)

Brown or chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society

Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Dromar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red (mostly)

Orange or red (mostly) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society

Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Goldie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society

Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Jaws and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown or chocolate

Brown or chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society

Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Sweetie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society

Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Kosher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society

Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Pickles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society

Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Gherkins and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society

Phone: (402) 228-9100

👉 Meet Dill and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these cats catches your eye, please call Beatrice Humane Society at (402) 228-9100 to ask about a visit or start an adoption application online.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.