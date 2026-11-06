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🐱 Adoptable Cats in Beatrice — Your New Friend Is Waiting
Beatrice has some wonderful cats looking for loving homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, take a look at these adoptable kitties at Beatrice Humane Society.
Peppa
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 228-9100
👉 Meet Peppa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jobin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 228-9100
👉 Meet Jobin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Young Zelda
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 228-9100
👉 Meet Young Zelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dromar
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown or chocolate (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 228-9100
👉 Meet Dromar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Goldie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red (mostly)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 228-9100
👉 Meet Goldie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jaws
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 228-9100
👉 Meet Jaws and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sweetie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown or chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 228-9100
👉 Meet Sweetie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kosher
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 228-9100
👉 Meet Kosher and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pickles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 228-9100
👉 Meet Pickles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gherkins
- Breed: Siamese
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 228-9100
👉 Meet Gherkins and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dill
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Beatrice Humane Society
- Phone: (402) 228-9100
👉 Meet Dill and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these cats catches your eye, please call Beatrice Humane Society at (402) 228-9100 to ask about a visit or start an adoption application online.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.