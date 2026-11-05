🛒 Beatrice, NE Retail Jobs: Multiple Walmart Roles Up to $34/hr

Beatrice retail is busy right now, and Walmart Supercenter #2784 is doing a big hiring push. If you like helping customers and want steady hours with benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Beatrice, NE (Supercenter #2784, 3620 N 6th St)

Pay: $16 – $29/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-Time, Mid-Shift & Closing

Help keep the clothing and fashion area stocked, neat, and easy to shop. This role comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), paid time off, and Live Better U tuition-paid education.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Beatrice, NE (Supercenter #2784, 3620 N 6th St)

Pay: $18 – $34/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-Time

Lead the fresh foods area, keep meat and produce stocked, rotated, and safe, and support your team on the sales floor. Good fit if you like a mix of hands-on work and supervising, with full Walmart benefits and paid education options.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Beatrice, NE (Supercenter #2784, 3620 N 6th St)

Pay: $21 – $34/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-Time (Seasonal focus)

Oversee seasonal merchandise for big holidays and events, making sure displays are full, organized, and ready for rushes. Great if you enjoy fast-paced retail and want supervisor-level pay plus Walmart’s benefits and tuition-paid schooling.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.