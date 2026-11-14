Bear’s management job scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like leading teams and keeping operations running smooth. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready for your next step.

Employer: Kids Empire

Kids Empire Location: Bear, DE

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a busy indoor play park where families come to have fun. You’ll lead the team, handle scheduling, hiring, and training, manage parties and events, and keep the park safe, clean, and welcoming. Benefits include health insurance, 401(k) match, bonuses, paid coverage for life insurance, and pet insurance.

Employer: Midas Hospitality / Auto Systems Centers (Mavis Tire family)

Location: Bear / Newark, DE area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive weekly pay + weekly bonus potential (exact amount not listed)

Help run a modern auto service and tire center while you grow into higher leadership. You’ll support store operations, schedule techs, direct workflow, and work with customers on repairs and tire choices. Perks include 5-day work week with Sundays off, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Midas Hospitality / Auto Systems Centers (Mavis Tire family)

Location: Bear / Newark, DE area

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive weekly pay + weekly bonus potential (exact amount not listed)

Take full ownership of a retail auto service location. You’ll drive sales, manage staff, control costs, and make sure customers leave happy with safe, quality work. This role also offers health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and strong promotion-from-within potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the details line up better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.