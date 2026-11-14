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🛒 Bear, DE Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Bear’s retail scene is steady, with national chains and local nonprofits hiring people who like helping customers face‑to‑face. Here are several solid options if you want steady hours and room to grow.
Assistant Manager
- Employer: Citi Trends
- Location: Bear, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a busy value retail store, coach a team, and own daily operations. Good fit if you have 3–5 years retail leadership and want promotion-from-within growth, benefits, and a fast-paced setting.
Pharmacy Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Bear, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16–$20/hour (depends on experience and other factors)
Help customers at the pharmacy counter, ring up sales, and support pharmacists with prescriptions. Great if you like healthcare, can work flexible hours, and want a path to PTCB certification and more training.
Donation Attendant – P/T (Fox Run)
- Employer: Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County
- Location: Bear, DE (Fox Run)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Greet donors, help unload items, and keep the donation area clean and organized. A good pick if you want lighter hours, like staying active on your feet, and enjoy working for a mission-driven nonprofit.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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