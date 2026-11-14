Healthcare hiring around Bear, DE is steady right now, with options from urgent care to vet care to big-name pharmacy. Here are a few solid roles if you like working directly with patients and pets.

Employer: GoHealth Urgent Care (with ChristianaCare )

GoHealth Urgent Care (with ) Location: Bear, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.50–$40.00/hour + monthly incentives, up to $7,500 sign-on bonus (for eligible external applicants)

+ monthly incentives, up to (for eligible external applicants) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO (starting at 208 hours/year), referral bonuses, hands-on training

You’ll handle X-rays, help room patients, take vitals, and support providers in a busy urgent care setting. Great fit if you’re ARRT-certified, have BLS, and want strong pay, bonuses, and clear training and growth.

Employer: Summit Bridge Veterinary Hospital

Location: Bear, DE

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, EAP, employee discount, PTO

This front-desk role is all about greeting clients and pets, managing check-in/check-out, phones, and keeping the lobby tidy and welcoming. Nice option if you love animals and want a people-facing job with solid benefits, even part-time.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Bear, DE

Type: Likely part-time or variable hours (includes evenings/weekends)

Likely (includes evenings/weekends) Pay: $16–$20/hour (actual offer depends on experience and other factors)

(actual offer depends on experience and other factors) Benefits (with ~30-hour work week): Health, dental, vision, prescription coverage, 401(k), employee discount, career development programs

You’ll work at the pharmacy counter and front register—helping patients, processing prescriptions under pharmacist supervision, and keeping shelves stocked. Good step if you want pharmacy experience and a path toward PTCB certification.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare roles in Bear tend to open and fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.