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🏥 Bear, DE Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Patient-Facing Roles
Healthcare hiring around Bear, DE is steady right now, with options from urgent care to vet care to big-name pharmacy. Here are a few solid roles if you like working directly with patients and pets.
Radiologic Technologist – $7,500 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: GoHealth Urgent Care (with ChristianaCare)
- Location: Bear, DE
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $29.50–$40.00/hour + monthly incentives, up to $7,500 sign-on bonus (for eligible external applicants)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO (starting at 208 hours/year), referral bonuses, hands-on training
You’ll handle X-rays, help room patients, take vitals, and support providers in a busy urgent care setting. Great fit if you’re ARRT-certified, have BLS, and want strong pay, bonuses, and clear training and growth.
Veterinary Receptionist
- Employer: Summit Bridge Veterinary Hospital
- Location: Bear, DE
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, EAP, employee discount, PTO
This front-desk role is all about greeting clients and pets, managing check-in/check-out, phones, and keeping the lobby tidy and welcoming. Nice option if you love animals and want a people-facing job with solid benefits, even part-time.
Pharmacy Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Bear, DE
- Type: Likely part-time or variable hours (includes evenings/weekends)
- Pay: $16–$20/hour (actual offer depends on experience and other factors)
- Benefits (with ~30-hour work week): Health, dental, vision, prescription coverage, 401(k), employee discount, career development programs
You’ll work at the pharmacy counter and front register—helping patients, processing prescriptions under pharmacist supervision, and keeping shelves stocked. Good step if you want pharmacy experience and a path toward PTCB certification.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare roles in Bear tend to open and fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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