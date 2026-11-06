🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Newark, DE

Newark has some wonderful dogs hoping to find their forever families. Each pup below has their own story and needs, but all are ready for love.

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Young (about 7 months)

Young (about 7 months) Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Fur-Ever Paws Dog Rescue

Contact: (302) 312-5129

Location: Newark, DE

About Bobo:

Bobo is a sweet-faced, energetic puppy with a playful spirit and lots of love to give. He’s been professionally trained, knows basic commands, and even goes into his crate on his own. He loves balls, toys, and is very curious about squirrels.

He would do best with an active family who can give him plenty of exercise, playtime, and affection.

👉 Meet Bobo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $275

Shelter: Humane Animal Partners - Stanton/Christiana

Contact: (302) 998-2281

Location: Newark, DE

About Conor:

Conor just arrived on transport from a high-intake shelter partner. The team is still getting to know him, so his full background and personality are being updated as they learn more.

He is pending interactions with other animals until cleared by the vet. At this time, the shelter may not yet know his house, crate, car, or leash training status.

If you’re open-hearted and patient, Conor could be a great match as the staff learns more about him with you.

👉 Meet Conor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Husky mix

Labrador Retriever / Husky mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Fur-Ever Paws Dog Rescue

Rescue Phone: (302) 312-5129

Foster Contact: Marilyn – (856) 275-6905 (call or text)

Email: Fureverpawsdogrescue@gmail.com

Location: Newark, DE

Newark, DE Website/Application: https://new.fur-everpaws.com

About Bradley:

Bradley is a young Lab/Husky mix puppy currently in foster care. For the most up-to-date info on his personality and needs, the rescue asks that you contact his foster, Marilyn, directly.

To adopt Bradley, you’ll need to submit an application through the rescue’s website, then follow up with his foster.

👉 Meet Bradley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name (listed): Gender Identity

Gender Identity Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Tricolor (Tan/Brown, Black & White)

Tricolor (Tan/Brown, Black & White) Shelter: Fur-Ever Paws Dog Rescue

Rescue Phone: (302) 312-5129

Foster Contact: Denise – (610) 656-1291 (call or text)

Email: fureverpawsdogrescue@gmail.com

Location: Newark, DE

Newark, DE Website/Application: https://new.fur-everpaws.com

About this pup:

This tiny Chihuahua mix is a young female puppy currently in foster care. The rescue asks that you reach out to Denise, her foster, for more details about her temperament, routine, and what kind of home she’ll do best in.

Interested adopters should submit an application on the rescue’s website, then connect with the foster for next steps.

👉 View this Chihuahua puppy and apply on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Newark, DE, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their profiles with friends and neighbors. A quick call or application could be the start of a lifetime of love.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.