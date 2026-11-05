🚧 Main Street milling Nov 9, paving Nov 16 in Beacon Falls

🚧 Main Street milling starts Nov 9, paving Nov 16

Road work is coming to Main Street in Beacon Falls.

Milling is expected to start: November 9

Paving is expected to start: November 16

Work may happen between 7:00 AM and 4:00 PM

After paving, crews will paint lines and crosswalks

During this time, be ready for delays, road closures, or parking bans on Main Street.

Dates and times are weather dependent and may change.

For the latest updates, visit www.beaconfalls-ct.org and consider subscribing to Notify Me on the town website to get important announcements by email.