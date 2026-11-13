Beachwood’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from grocery to luxury beauty and fashion. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Giant Eagle, Inc.

Giant Eagle, Inc. Location: Beachwood, OH

Type: Full-time (overnight)

(overnight) Salary: Not listed

Work overnight keeping the store clean, stocked, and welcoming while helping customers find what they need. No diploma required, 0–6 months experience is fine, and you’ll get cross-trained in different departments like Dairy, Frozen, and Front-End.

Employer: The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (M·A·C)

(M·A·C) Location: Beachwood, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$20.00 per hour + bonus eligibility

Great fit if you love makeup and want your first step into leadership. You’ll support the Store Manager, open/close the store, handle cash, and coach the team while giving personalized, high-touch customer service.

Employer: Beachwood Place (Beachwood Mall)

(Beachwood Mall) Location: Beachwood, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00–$26.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, flexible schedule

This is a non–entry-level luxury retail role for someone polished with proven sales results. You’ll build long-term client relationships, style outfits, and work with top designer brands in a high-end environment.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.