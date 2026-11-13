Beachwood’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big hospital names hiring across rehab and therapy. If you’re in patient care and want steady hours and strong teams, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic Location: Beachwood, OH (Beachwood Family Health and Surgery Center)

(Beachwood Family Health and Surgery Center) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, no weekends or holidays

Salary: $69,600 – $106,132.50/year

Outpatient PT role focused on neuro and vestibular patients, with a steady daytime schedule and no weekend or holiday work. You’ll handle evaluations, plans of care, and supervise PTAs while working with a respected care team on Cleveland’s east side.

Employer: Select Medical (Cleveland Clinic Rehab Hospital joint venture)

(Cleveland Clinic Rehab Hospital joint venture) Location: Beachwood, OH

Type: Full-time

Sign-on Bonus: $20,000

Inpatient rehab PT role working with brain injury, spinal cord, neuro, ortho, and multi-trauma patients. Offers a strong orientation, tuition help, clinical ladder, student debt benefits, and a large national support network.

Employer: University Hospitals Rehabilitation Hospital (with Lifepoint Health)

(with Lifepoint Health) Location: Beachwood, OH

Type: Full-time Day Shift

CNA role in a 50-bed acute rehab hospital, helping patients with daily care, vitals, transport, and safety. Comes with layered medical/dental/vision, PTO, leave benefits, tuition and loan assistance, wellness programs, and clear paths to grow your career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.