💻 Beachwood, OH IT Roles with Multiple $130K–$190K Openings

Beachwood’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for senior IT pros. If you’ve got architecture or product ownership experience, these Eaton roles are worth a look.

Employer: Eaton

Eaton Location: Beachwood, OH (hybrid; must live within 50 miles of Beachwood or other listed Eaton sites)

(hybrid; must live within 50 miles of Beachwood or other listed Eaton sites) Salary: $130,000 – $190,000/year

Type: Full-time

This role leads the architecture for SAP MM/WM/EWM across a complex, global IT landscape. You’ll define the vision, integrations (SD, FICO, PP, manufacturing, IoT, MES), and nonfunctional requirements while guiding agile teams on SAP ECC and S/4HANA.

Employer: Eaton – Corporate Sector

Eaton – Corporate Sector Location: Beachwood, OH (must live within 50 miles of Beachwood or another listed site)

(must live within 50 miles of Beachwood or another listed site) Salary: $130,000 – $190,000/year + variable incentive

+ variable incentive Type: Full-time

Own solution architecture for the Finance value stream (Accounting, Tax, FP&A, Treasury, Audit, Real Estate). You’ll evaluate SaaS options, design secure, scalable cloud-first solutions, and work closely with enterprise architects and cybersecurity to keep systems compliant and high-performing.

Employer: Eaton – Corporate Sector

Eaton – Corporate Sector Location: Any U.S. Eaton location (no relocation; must live within 50 miles of a site)

(no relocation; must live within 50 miles of a site) Salary: $130,000 – $190,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead the roadmap and backlog for Eaton’s secure federal cloud enclave that supports U.S. government and defense work. Ideal if you have 10+ years in IT product ownership, vendor management, and experience with Azure Government / NIST / CMMC and agile tools like Jira.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.