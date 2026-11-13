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Beach Park
📅 Beach Park’s first Holiday Tree Lighting – Dec. 4, 2026
4 days ago
📅 Inaugural Holiday Tree Lighting in Beach Park
Kick off the season with neighbors at Beach Park’s first-ever Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, December 4, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.
📍 Founders Park, 10385 W. Beach Road
What’s happening:
- Holiday tree lighting to start a new village tradition
- Christmas carols
- Letters to Santa for the kids
- Free cookies and hot chocolate while supplies last
Bundle up, bring the family, and enjoy a cozy community night as the village lights up the holidays.
For more information, email the Village of Beach Park.
More Info: Inaugural Tree Lighting Ceremony - Village of Beac...
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