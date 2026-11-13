📅 Inaugural Holiday Tree Lighting in Beach Park

Kick off the season with neighbors at Beach Park’s first-ever Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, December 4, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

📍 Founders Park, 10385 W. Beach Road

What’s happening:

Holiday tree lighting to start a new village tradition

to start a new village tradition Christmas carols

Letters to Santa for the kids

for the kids Free cookies and hot chocolate while supplies last

Bundle up, bring the family, and enjoy a cozy community night as the village lights up the holidays.

For more information, email the Village of Beach Park.