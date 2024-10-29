Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    Police presence stepped up after teen stabbed

    By Tim Page - BBC News, West Midlands,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Teen stabbing incidentViolent crimeCctv footage analysisWest Mercia policeCommunity reassurancePolice presence

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Drive-by shooter hit mourners at wake
    BBC18 hours ago
    Man 'felt forced to jump to death after torture'
    BBC22 hours ago
    Boy fell ill after former spy helped him feed ducks
    BBC2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Police investigating rape ask for help from public
    BBC23 hours ago
    A human is not designed to see what I saw
    BBC1 day ago
    More than 140 jobs go as company confirms closure
    BBC1 day ago
    US calls deadly Israeli air strike 'horrifying'
    BBC2 days ago
    'I fell victim to clever scam when trying to park'
    BBC1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Mother and two children died from gunshot wounds
    BBC1 day ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Dealer 'stabbed man 40 times after drugs stolen'
    BBC1 day ago
    Car park cocaine smugglers foiled twice, jury told
    BBC14 hours ago
    Man told police he 'never murdered' toddler
    BBC2 days ago
    Denver Police: Trafficking of migrants occurs in Mile-High City
    David Heitz5 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Leave It To Beaver' Actress Sue Randall: 40 Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Guest died after cruise ship hit bad weather - report
    BBC2 days ago
    Ban for woman who left pets to starve in squalor
    BBC1 day ago
    France jails ex-doctor for 27 years in Rwandan genocide trial
    BBC4 hours ago
    Man jailed for indecent assault of teenage girl
    BBC2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz8 days ago
    Women raped in war-hit Sudan die by suicide, activists say
    BBC10 hours ago
    Fourth arrest over death of man found outside home
    BBC1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz2 days ago
    County lines drugs crackdown leads to 28 arrests
    BBC2 days ago
    US Army Sgt. Greville Clarke charged with 27 Counts at Fort Cavazos in Texas
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy