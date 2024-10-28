Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    Arrest after fire causes bungalow roof to collapse

    By Zhara Simpson - BBC News, South West,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Arson arrestHouse fireSuspicious firesPolice investigationsFire safety measuresCornwall police

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Person found 'clinging' to boat ladder rescued
    BBC1 day ago
    More than 140 jobs go as company confirms closure
    BBC16 hours ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    'I fell victim to clever scam when trying to park'
    BBC21 hours ago
    Doctor who urinated in hospital sink struck off
    BBC2 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    US calls deadly Israeli air strike 'horrifying'
    BBC1 day ago
    A human is not designed to see what I saw
    BBC1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Ban for woman who left pets to starve in squalor
    BBC1 day ago
    Jackson PD Charges a Woman with Drive-by Shooting and Aggravated Assault
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    Paul Pelosi attacker gets life in prison without parole
    BBC1 day ago
    Police investigating rape ask for help from public
    BBC15 hours ago
    Woman Sentenced to 65 Months for COVID-19 Loan Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 days ago
    Parkinson's drug a 'life-changer' for former nurse
    BBC2 days ago
    Boy fell ill after former spy helped him feed ducks
    BBC1 day ago
    Life sentence for killer who hid baby in suitcase
    BBC2 days ago
    Ancient oak named after a band is UK Tree of the Year
    BBC1 day ago
    Guest died after cruise ship hit bad weather - report
    BBC2 days ago
    Mother and two children died from gunshot wounds
    BBC17 hours ago
    More than 1,000 Ford workers to strike over pay
    BBC1 day ago
    County lines drugs crackdown leads to 28 arrests
    BBC1 day ago
    Man 'woke from seizure with arm on partner's neck'
    BBC1 day ago
    Man told police he 'never murdered' toddler
    BBC2 days ago
    Police kill man threatening family with butter knife
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Dozens killed as Spanish region hit by year's worth of rain in eight hours
    BBC1 day ago
    Drive-by shooter hit mourners at wake
    BBC11 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy