Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    Papal summit ends with call for leadership roles for women

    By Aleem Maqbool - Religion editor,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Church and gender equalityWomen in leadershipRole of deaconsCatholic church reformsPope FrancisJames Martin

    Comments / 3

    Add a Comment
    Artie Grigsby
    1h ago
    I agree with woman leadership 100 % But Kamala Harris is not capable of running our great Country ! She is fictional character created by Democratic Machine ! She is changing her years long left views daily for votes ! That and she is a habitual liar , There's plenty of videos of her saying she wants to attack 1st 2nd amendment and Filibuster ! But she says it's Trump ! Fact check yourself for our future !
    Viktor
    1d ago
    women should be allowed to be deacons at least
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Catholic Church assembly acknowledges 'obstacles' for women
    AFP2 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post6 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Doctor who urinated in hospital sink struck off
    BBC18 hours ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    'Imminent catastrophic public danger': Hundreds of doctors sound new alarm about Trump
    Raw Story4 days ago
    'Twins' Star Danny DeVito, 79, Reveals Dying Wishes and Philosophy After Being Plagued by Rare Lifelong Growth-Stunting Disease: 'I Don't Celebrate Not Being Clark Gable'
    RadarOnline4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Pupils shown 'inappropriate content' in church
    BBC4 days ago
    Girl, 11, assaulted by man near golf club
    BBC1 day ago
    Among All The Cats And Kittens In Shelter Young Boy Decides To Adopt A Giant 10-Year-Old Cat
    happywhisker.com5 days ago
    The Strongest Women According to Zodiac Sign: Four Powerhouses
    Ada E.5 days ago
    Children 'needing colostomy bags' due to drug use
    BBC10 hours ago
    Chris Cuomo Says Kamala Harris 'Is Not A Godsend' In A Hot Take That Is Yikes!
    HuffPost5 days ago
    At least 21 killed after 'earthquake-like sounds' awaken residents in the night: 'I thought it was an earthquake'
    thecooldown.com5 days ago
    Parkinson's drug a 'life-changer' for former nurse
    BBC18 hours ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent9 days ago
    Guest died after cruise ship hit bad weather - report
    BBC11 hours ago
    Attack on Chad military base kills at least 40 soldiers
    BBC9 hours ago
    'We are in danger' - Spanish anti-tourism spills into winter season
    BBC3 days ago
    Delays warning as 12mph convoy begins journey
    BBC1 day ago
    'I felt selfish struggling when my wife had cancer'
    BBC2 days ago
    Woman's solo Europe to South America row under way
    BBC1 day ago
    Pony covered in bite marks after attack in Devon
    BBC1 day ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    How Canada soured on immigration
    BBC3 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy