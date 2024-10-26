Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    Man charged with murder after boy, 16, stabbed

    By Liz Jackson - BBC News,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Teen murder casePolice investigationViolent crimeLondon crime rateYouth violencePublic safety concerns

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman who stabbed man to death loses murder appeal
    BBC2 days ago
    Man who held woman hostage for nine months is jailed
    BBC2 days ago
    Woman given hospital order for killing daughter
    BBC2 days ago
    Snoop Dogg Calls Out Martha Stewart After She Reveals the Shady Reason She'd Never Star in ‘The Golden Bachelorette’
    PureWow4 days ago
    Couple left dead toddler to go McDonald's, court hears
    BBC2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    'People say I don't really need a wheelchair'
    BBC1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Sara Sharif likely suffered every day, jury told
    BBC2 days ago
    Girl, 11, assaulted by man near golf club
    BBC22 hours ago
    Doctor who urinated in hospital sink struck off
    BBC6 hours ago
    Suspected drugs wash up on coast for a third time
    BBC22 hours ago
    Parkinson's drug a 'life-changer' for former nurse
    BBC7 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    A puff on a joint - then six months of forced rehab in a concrete cell
    BBC1 day ago
    Missing woman found with snake bite after six days in mountains
    BBC1 day ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Delays warning as 12mph convoy begins journey
    BBC1 day ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    Body found confirmed as missing woman Joanne Jones
    BBC1 day ago
    Man and woman who died in crash named by police
    BBC2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Sixth arrest made after three people stabbed
    BBC2 days ago
    'I felt selfish struggling when my wife had cancer'
    BBC2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    'Extremely serious' disorder sees bar lose licence
    BBC2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy