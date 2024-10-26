Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    Time has come for reparations dialogue, Commonwealth heads agree

    By Chris Mason - Political editor and Ian Aikman - BBC News,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    CommonwealthSlave Trade reparationsReparations controversyCommonwealth summitFrederick MitchellKeir Starmer

    Comments / 4

    Add a Comment
    Media specialist 7
    2h ago
    they can keep that reparation .it's evil yall ...touch it you cursed. all will REAP what they're sown... truly..
    Stop Murdering and Stealing
    21h ago
    Aren’t the Germans conducting another genocide, but this time in Palestine?
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    African kings opposed eradicating slavery - Jenrick
    BBC2 days ago
    Get ready to face harsh reality, Starmer to warn
    BBC5 hours ago
    'People say I don't really need a wheelchair'
    BBC1 day ago
    Sara Sharif likely suffered every day, jury told
    BBC2 days ago
    Doctor who urinated in hospital sink struck off
    BBC6 hours ago
    Girl, 11, assaulted by man near golf club
    BBC22 hours ago
    "I worry about the youngsters who are trying to get by on a wage, which doesn't go far towards costs such as mortgages.
    BBC6 hours ago
    Delays warning as 12mph convoy begins journey
    BBC1 day ago
    Woman who stabbed man to death loses murder appeal
    BBC2 days ago
    Man and woman who died in crash named by police
    BBC2 days ago
    Missing woman found with snake bite after six days in mountains
    BBC1 day ago
    Couple left dead toddler to go McDonald's, court hears
    BBC2 days ago
    'They have come to the right decision'
    BBC19 hours ago
    Sixth arrest made after three people stabbed
    BBC2 days ago
    'I felt selfish struggling when my wife had cancer'
    BBC2 days ago
    A puff on a joint - then six months of forced rehab in a concrete cell
    BBC1 day ago
    Parkinson's drug a 'life-changer' for former nurse
    BBC7 hours ago
    Body found confirmed as missing woman Joanne Jones
    BBC1 day ago
    Suspected drugs wash up on coast for a third time
    BBC22 hours ago
    Strikes on Tehran another big escalation - Jeremy Bowen
    BBC2 days ago
    Vanished on the High Seas: Cruise Ship Mysteries
    Where are they? Podcast1 day ago
    How close were hospitals to collapse in Covid?
    BBC13 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    No new freeports in Budget after 'comms cock-up'
    BBC18 hours ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Flood-hit town 'still awaits answers' one year on
    BBC3 days ago
    'Extremely serious' disorder sees bar lose licence
    BBC2 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy