Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    'Helping a human is better than scoring a goal' - Adebayor

    By Piers Edwards - Football writer,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    AngolaAfrican football legendsEmmanuel AdebayorChampions LeagueNwankwo KanuSamuel Eto'O

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Douglas wants to help Valakari 'change narrative' at St Johnstone
    BBC18 hours ago
    'He needs to make an effort' - Maresca criticises James
    BBC13 hours ago
    Oxford will 'enjoy' test at Sunderland - Buckingham
    BBC19 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Man Utd hold talks to replace Ten Hag - Saturday's gossip
    BBC14 hours ago
    'Lack of safeguarding' found after patient died
    BBC1 day ago
    'Bubbly' mum killed in tower block fall is named
    BBC2 days ago
    Alder Hey nurse lost life savings to text scam
    BBC1 day ago
    Man jailed for 'deeply disturbing' kidnap attempt
    BBC1 day ago
    A&E patients to be tested for HIV and hepatitis
    BBC2 days ago
    Factory closes after a century with 300 job losses
    BBC1 day ago
    Man who held woman hostage for nine months is jailed
    BBC18 hours ago
    Faces, hands and sunshine: Photos of the week
    BBC12 hours ago
    Teeth of buried boy show extreme decay, jury told
    BBC1 day ago
    Man and woman who died in crash named by police
    BBC3 hours ago
    Sixth arrest made after three people stabbed
    BBC21 hours ago
    Wales' papers: Grieving mum calls for drivers law and 69-year-old fights for her life
    BBC15 hours ago
    Astley keen to build on first league start
    BBC18 hours ago
    Applications for cost of living support fund open
    BBC2 days ago
    Tommy Robinson remanded in custody ahead of court date
    BBC19 hours ago
    Grateful Dead co-founder Phil Lesh dies aged 84
    BBC16 hours ago
    Woman given hospital order for killing daughter
    BBC22 hours ago
    Friend denies assisting abortion plan
    BBC15 hours ago
    Strikes on Iran suggest Israel may have heeded US warnings
    BBC9 hours ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA14 hours ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Sara Sharif likely suffered every day, jury told
    BBC21 hours ago
    Vital air route for NHS patients hard to sustain - Loganair chief
    BBC14 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Huntsman encouraged hounds chasing fox, court told
    BBC18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy