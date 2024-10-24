BBC
India evacuating more than a million people as Cyclone Dana nears
By Nikita Yadav - BBC News, Delhi,1 days ago
By Nikita Yadav - BBC News, Delhi,1 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Related SearchCyclone DanaDisaster preparednessWeather forecastingClimate changeMeteorological departmentBay of Bengal
Comments /
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
BBC2 days ago
Mississippi News Group24 days ago
BBC2 days ago
BBC21 hours ago
BBC2 days ago
BBC1 day ago
BBC17 hours ago
BBC2 days ago
BBC12 hours ago
Uncovering Florida28 days ago
BBC8 hours ago
BBC19 hours ago
BBC2 days ago
BBC11 hours ago
BBC2 days ago
BBC11 hours ago
Dianna Carney11 days ago
BBC9 hours ago
BBC18 hours ago
BBC14 hours ago
BBC15 hours ago
BBC17 hours ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0