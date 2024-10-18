Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    Teen given life sentence over school hammer attack

    By George Thorpe - BBC News, Devon,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    bridgette richardson
    2d ago
    my question is, what was done to the boy to make him lash out? I'm wondering if he suffered sexual abuse amongst those he attacked?!?!
    Youel Robert
    2d ago
    Now they are using teen for crime.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman raped and killed when passed out on park bench
    BBC2 days ago
    Olympic swimmer found guilty of raping teenagers
    BBC4 days ago
    Man who stabbed mother to death cleared of murder
    BBC2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Catfishing victim, 12, took own life over abuser's demands
    BBC3 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Conservative Influencer Says Slavery Should Be Reinstated 'If Everyone In the State Wants It': 'What Do I Give a S--t'
    Latin Times2 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Man arrested after £150k drugs seizure
    BBC2 days ago
    Priest joins video meeting while driving to funeral
    BBC3 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber12 days ago
    Child neglect arrests after four-month-old dies
    BBC1 day ago
    Children arrested after funeral car set on fire
    BBC2 days ago
    'Pathetic' paedophile jailed for molesting girl
    BBC5 days ago
    Woman living in UK for 22 years faces deportation
    BBC2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    5 siblings — all older than 90 —gather to celebrate eldest brother’s 98th birthday
    New York Post1 day ago
    Three arrested after body of man found in house
    BBC13 hours ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group2 days ago
    Mother to hold vigil for sons killed by father
    BBC16 hours ago
    Liz Montgomery Had A Ghostly Encounter In Real Life Before She Played Samantha on TV's 'Bewitched'
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena2 days ago
    Watch: Trump and Harris trade charity dinner barbs
    BBC2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza28 days ago
    Inquiry after report of rape in city playground
    BBC1 day ago
    Hundreds gather at immigration detention protest
    BBC1 day ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA16 days ago
    Woman sentenced over social worker stabbing
    BBC1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy