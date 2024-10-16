Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    Doctor banned after misdiagnosing ectopic pregnancy

    By David Humphreys - Local Democracy Reporting Service,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 10
    Add a Comment
    Holly Wilson
    14h ago
    probably afraid he was going to have to fix it and get accused of murdering someone
    Vera Simon
    19h ago
    Rip,sympathy. All the best.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Experts hope 'repurposed' drugs may limit dementia
    BBC7 hours ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports4 days ago
    Girl, 15, diagnosed with cancer after ‘constant itch’ mistaken for allergic reaction
    The Independent2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    ‘Little House on the Prairie’ star Melissa Gilbert says Michael Landon’s ‘brutal’ cancer ‘decimated him’
    Fox News2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Olympic swimmer found guilty of raping teenagers
    BBC2 days ago
    Man Proposes to His Longtime Girlfriend, Then Tells Her He Doesn’t Want to Get Married for at Least Another 5 Years
    brides.com2 days ago
    TV host announces cancer return after clear scans
    BBC3 days ago
    Former CBS staffers call for 'outside investigation' into '60 Minutes' controversy: 'There's a problem here'
    Fox News7 days ago
    Woman 'abandoned' in hospital before she died
    BBC3 days ago
    Women 'dine and dash' after birthday meal
    BBC2 days ago
    Hands off the Doliprane: French outcry over plan to sell popular painkiller to US
    France 244 days ago
    Baby found alone in home with blanket over her face and note stuck to wall, MO cops say
    The Kansas City Star3 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Drunk driver took cocaine 'to help concentration'
    BBC2 days ago
    Married couple shot in head found by daughter
    BBC2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Jelly Roll Went To Walmart To Buy His New Album, & The Employee That Helped Him Had No Idea Who He Was
    Whiskey Riff1 day ago
    Boys determined to 'carry on' despite rare disease
    BBC2 days ago
    A waitress, a mechanic and a Nascar driver running for US Congress
    BBC2 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady3 days ago
    Catfishing victim, 12, took own life over abuser's demands
    BBC1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Minister thought maternity hospital cost was an 'error'
    BBC3 days ago
    Jets intercept plane after 'bomb threat' made
    BBC1 day ago
    Woman who died falling from cruise ship named
    BBC2 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    A picture of violence: The 24 women killed in four years
    BBC2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy