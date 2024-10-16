Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    US swing state voters: 'You have a big say on what happens in the entire world'

    By Rachel Looker - BBC News, Washington,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Jim Finnegan
    1d ago
    vote blue
    Beverly
    1d ago
    ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A waitress, a mechanic and a Nascar driver running for US Congress
    BBC2 days ago
    Harris started 'like a rocket' in Michigan. Now she's facing headwinds
    BBC2 days ago
    Tim Walz lands late in Tucson, rallying a boisterous crowd with calls for unity and freedom
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato7 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    TV host announces cancer return after clear scans
    BBC3 days ago
    A picture of violence: The 24 women killed in four years
    BBC2 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria4 hours ago
    Olympic swimmer found guilty of raping teenagers
    BBC2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Woman who starved to death was unlawfully killed
    BBC1 day ago
    Women 'dine and dash' after birthday meal
    BBC2 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Prisons becoming more dangerous - report
    BBC2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza25 days ago
    Teacher who 'led a double life' banned for life
    BBC2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Drunk driver took cocaine 'to help concentration'
    BBC2 days ago
    Woman who died falling from cruise ship named
    BBC2 days ago
    Jets intercept plane after 'bomb threat' made
    BBC1 day ago
    Married couple shot in head found by daughter
    BBC2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Catfishing victim, 12, took own life over abuser's demands
    BBC1 day ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard3 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Arrests after cannabis farm found in police raid
    BBC2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy