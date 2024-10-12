Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    'I didn't know if I wanted to play any more, but I'm not done yet'

    By Andy Gray - BBC Sport NI Journalist,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    XL bully put down after 'brutal' attack
    BBC5 hours ago
    Man says he has been 'left to rot' after Covid vaccine
    BBC1 day ago
    Woman dies after going overboard from cruise ship
    BBC2 days ago
    SWPL: Have your say
    BBC1 day ago
    Whittaker fight ends in draw after boxers fall over ropes
    BBC2 days ago
    'I’m going to give it everything' - kart racer, 11
    BBC10 hours ago
    Bristol City's Manning to take leave after baby son dies
    BBC7 hours ago
    Could Cerny be key to making Rangers ruthless?
    BBC1 day ago
    Temperatures forecast to top 20C in mild, wet week
    BBC19 hours ago
    Gauff hits 21 double faults as Sabalenka reaches final
    BBC2 days ago
    Bands are skipping more towns and cities on tour
    BBC1 day ago
    Hundreds go bonkers for conkers at world champs
    BBC1 day ago
    'Planet's best youngster' to Man City's 'magic' man - the rise of Viana
    BBC10 hours ago
    NZ extend lead over GB before racing abandoned
    BBC1 day ago
    'An honour' to host saint's relics, say parishioners
    BBC1 day ago
    Williams stars as Bears maul Jaguars in London
    BBC1 day ago
    Soaring costs blamed for football centre closure
    BBC6 hours ago
    Djokovic overcomes 'issues' to set up Sinner final
    BBC2 days ago
    Burkina Faso and Cameroon qualify for Afcon 2025
    BBC11 hours ago
    'Palmer was too much within himself'
    BBC9 hours ago
    Ask our pundit - send in your questions
    BBC6 hours ago
    In numbers: Kuhn's drastic Celtic improvement
    BBC1 day ago
    New Zealand into semis after Pakistan all out for 56
    BBC6 hours ago
    Heroic Quins defence ends Sarries' derby dominance
    BBC1 day ago
    Victorian sports club takes 'new direction'
    BBC1 day ago
    'England deserve world-class coach' - but Carsley not ruling himself out
    BBC1 day ago
    Cyclists tackle one of England's steepest hills
    BBC1 day ago
    Liverpool 'deserved a point' says assistant boss Rogers
    BBC1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy